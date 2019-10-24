

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate fell in September after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 3.7 percent in September from 4.4 percent in August. In July, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 7,100 in September from 8,500 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 199,200 in September from 195,500 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in September.



