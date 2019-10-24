Coleman Mine is Vale's flagship mine in Sudbury, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ("GoldSpot") is pleased to announce that its team of expert geologists and data scientists has been engaged by Vale Canada Limited ("Vale") to use machine learning to identify new drilling targets at Coleman Mine, part of its flagship base metals operations located in Sudbury, Ontario.

With the tremendous amount of data Vale has acquired over multiple decades of mining at Coleman, Vale has commissioned GoldSpot to examine the entire database and look for previously unrecognised data trends which may point to unknown areas of mineralization at depth. Deep mine exploration and drilling can be costly. By employing GoldSpot to deploy machine learning into near-mine mineral exploration, Vale will work to minimize exploration risk.

GoldSpot will use its geoscience and machine science expertise to clean, unify and analyse exploration data from Vale's Coleman Mine and produce 3D targets for the exploration program. GoldSpot will also deliver new geophysical products produced through the reprocessing of the borehole EM for sulphide detection and new simplified lithological interpretations and models.

"Vale is one of the world's largest nickel producers and the Coleman Mine is a major operation in Ontario. To be part of the digital transformation of one of the world's leading diversified miners is an incredible opportunity for our company. At GoldSpot, we are excited to put our technology and team into action on a copper, nickel and precious metals deposit," said Denis Laviolette, CEO and President of GoldSpot.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot is a technology company that leverages machine learning to reduce capital risk, while working to increase efficiencies and success rates in resource exploration and investment. GoldSpot combines proprietary technology with traditional domain expertise, offering a front-to-back service solution to its partners. GoldSpot's solutions target big data problems, making full use of historically unutilized data to better comprehend resource property potential. GoldSpot has developed a monetization strategy into multiple verticals of the mining and investment industry, including service offerings, staking and royalty acquisition, and the development of its own artificial-intelligence-driven trading platform.

