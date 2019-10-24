EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 24, 2019 SHARES REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 57,267 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 25, 2019. Identifiers of Revenio Group Corporation's share: Trading code: REG1V ISIN code: FI0009010912 Orderbook id: 24250 Number of shares: 26,468,530 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 24. LOKAKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET REVENIO GROUP OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET Yhteensä 57 267 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 25. lokakuuta 2019. Revenio Group Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: REG1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009010912 id: 24250 Osakemäärä: 26 468 530 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260