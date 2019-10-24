Seaborn Networks and Anova Financial Networks Partner to Provide the Fastest Path to Trade Between Chicago, USA and São Paulo, Brazil

Seaborn and Anova to offer ultra-low latency solution for the financial vertical between the trading exchanges of Chicago CME and B3 Exchange in São Paulo

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019, a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea fiber optic cable systems, an international carrier and market data provider (Anova), announced today the formation of a strategic alliance to provide the first ultra-low latency (ULL) fiber connection between the financial centers of São Paulo, Brazil and Chicago, USA.



Seaborn and Anova will offer multiple ULL tiers for potential customers via Seaborn's fully operational, direct POP to POP 72Tbps submarine cable system (Seabras-1) between São Paulo, Brazil and NY/NJ USA, and Anova's ultra-low latency microwave network connection between the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to all five sites in the New Jersey Equity Triangle, including BATS, NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange and Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

This partnership will enable ULL trading routes specifically for the financial vertical between the trading exchanges of Chicago and São Paulo. The two networks will interconnect in Carteret, New Jersey, enabling a single market leading latency connection for those interested in either bandwidth or market data.

Customers will have the ability to contract either through Seaborn or Anova to receive the full benefit of this combined São Paulo, Brazil to Chicago, USA ultra-low latency route.

This strategic alliance offers a number of benefits to customers, including:

Consolidated capacity contracts and billing with industry-leading SLAs

The newest network architecture with 100Gbps coherent technology on an end-to-end solution from New Jersey to São Paulo

Proprietary market leading ultra-low latency solutions for financial institutions

A direct relationship with the operators who built and operate the submarine cable and microwave routes for their respective systems, providing higher quality of service and improved information access

A route to and from South America that avoids the hurricane-prone areas of Florida, the Caribbean and Bermuda, with 100% of the Brazilian terrestrial network buried and protected with latency-matched diverse terrestrial routes in Brazil, ensuring maximum performance, security and reliability

Reduced delivery times of all on-net and off-net services allowing Seaborn to provide the industry's fastest turn up of services for our customers

Anova's hardware-accelerated FPGA platform delivers normalized CME or B3 data with sub-microsecond overhead

Seaborn's Independently owned and operated 24×7 primary NOC and back-up NOC

"We are very pleased to be able to partner with Anova to offer this blazing fast Chicago-NY/NJ- São Paulo ULL path," said Larry Schwartz , Seaborn's Chairman & CEO. "This is a unique opportunity for the global financial industry to achieve the lowest latencies among the leading exchanges in North and South America."

"Our collaboration with Seaborn is a continuation of our mission to optimize the transport between the financial liquidity centers," said Michael Persico , CEO and Founder of Anova Financial Networks. "In addition to providing traditional bandwidth, this new network further showcases Anova's ability to globally deliver the fastest price and trade updates for the most vital instruments at the CME - something that is critical to market participants around the world and across a myriad of strategies."

About Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo and New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between Sao Paulo and NY/NJ, offering the lowest latency route between B3 and the trading exchanges in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.seabornnetworks.com and follow Seaborn on LinkedIn .



Media Contact:

Kate Wilson, Head of Marketing, Media

media-relations@seabornnetworks.com

About Anova Financial Networks

Anova Financial Networks is the only global carrier that offers wireless and fiber connectivity, as well as market data distribution across all asset classes. Anova's innovative proprietary technologies and client-centric approach enable the company to deliver secure and reliable solutions for banks, trading firms and exchanges worldwide. For more information about Anova Financial Networks, visit www.anovanetworks.com and follow Anova on LinkedIn and Twitter @AnovaNetworks .

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 12

jsa_anova@jsa.net

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6039955a-54b8-48e5-b623-c31f97036a2d