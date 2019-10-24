

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the main refinancing rate to be kept unchanged at 0.00 percent and the marginal lending rate at 0.25 percent.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts before the decision. While the euro held steady against the pound, it retreated from its early highs against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1127 against the greenback, 120.86 against the yen, 0.8628 against the pound and 1.1021 against the franc at 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX