

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $270.86 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $158.86 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $201.46 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $732.90 million from $732.48 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $732.90 Mln vs. $732.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2.99 - $3.01 Bln



