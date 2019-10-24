The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 28 October 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 6,159,404 shares (DKK 61,594,040) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 158,738 shares (DKK 1,587,380) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 6,318,142 shares (DKK 63,181,420) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: 103,325 shares at price 45.97 10,000 shares at price 46.15 45,413 shares at price 57.25 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=742995