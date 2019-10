BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank kept the main refinancing rate at 0.00 percent and the marginal lending rate at 0.25 percent.



The euro changed little against its major counterparts after the decision.



The euro was trading at 1.1128 against the greenback, 120.87 against the yen, 0.8626 against the pound and 1.1020 against the franc around 7:47 am ET.



