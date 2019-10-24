Carter Bank & Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Carter Bank & Trust ( the "Bank") (NASDAQ:CARE) today announced net income of $7.6 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to a net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.29 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $9.4 million and $7.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $23.0 million, or $0.87 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $8.5 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share in the first nine months of 2018. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $28.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $28.0 million for the same period of 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Third quarter net income of $7.6 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.29 per share, over the same quarter of 2018;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, declined only one basis point to 3.01% over the linked quarter and declined six basis points over the same quarter last year;

Securities gains of $0.7 million were realized in the third quarter of 2019 to take advantage of market opportunities, as compared to securities gains of $0.2 million in the same period of 2018;

Solid loan growth of $48.9 million, or 6.8% on an annualized basis, as compared to the linked quarter and growth of $117.2 million, or 4.2%, as compared to September 30, 2018;

Provision for loan losses declined $12.4 million, or 89.9%, as compared to the same quarter of 2018 primarily due to a $10.1 million charge-off of a legacy commercial real estate relationship in the third quarter of 2018 and

Nonperforming loans declined $3.6 million, or 7.1% as compared to December 31, 2018 and decreased $1.1 million, or 2.2%, from September 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.62%, 1.88% and 1.72% as of September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

2019 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Year-to-date net income of $23.0 million, or $0.87 diluted earnings per share, as compared to a net income of $8.5 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, in same period of 2018;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, declined five basis points to 3.04% year-over-year;

Net interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 1.1%, to $83.9 million year-over-year;

Provision for loan losses declined $12.6 million, or 74.2%, as compared to the same period of 2018 primarily due to the aforementioned $10.1 million charge-off of a legacy commercial real estate relationship in the third quarter of 2018 and

Securities gains of $1.6 million were realized in 2019 to take advantage of market opportunities, as compared to securities gains of $1.2 million in the same period of 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Litz H. Van Dyke said, "Despite a more challenging interest rate environment, the results in the third quarter were solid. Key factors contributing to our performance were: solid loan growth, continued improvement in credit quality and a net interest margin that remained stable. We are excited about our underlying momentum heading into the next quarter, where our newly launched treasury management services and robust marketing efforts in core deposit acquisition will be in full swing. We also were pleased that expense growth was well controlled, even as we continue to invest in our strategic initiatives."

Van Dyke added, "We remain focused on implementing our strategic initiatives designed to enhance our ability to attract and retain customer relationships, better serve the communities where we do business, and create value for our shareholders."

Operating Highlights

Net interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 1.1%, to $83.9 million during the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, decreased five basis points to 3.04% over the past twelve months. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 24 basis points, offset by a 37 basis point increase in funding costs as compared to the same period of 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and $17.0 million for the same period of 2018. At September 30, 2019, nonperforming loans were $47.1 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 7.1% as compared to December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs were $3.3 million in the first nine months of 2019 as compared to $11.9 million in the same period of 2018 primarily due to the aforementioned $10.1 million charge-off of a legacy commercial real estate relationship in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total portfolio loans, on an annualized basis, net charge-offs were 0.15% and 0.57% for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.62%, 1.88% and 1.72% as of September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 10.0%, to $10.8 million, excluding net securities gains, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to lower income from other real estate owned ("OREO") due to the sale of several large commercial properties over the last 12 months that generated income beginning in the first quarter of 2018, offset by higher fees on deposits and higher bank owned life insurance earnings. Securities gains of $1.6 million and $1.2 million were realized during the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, to take advantage of market opportunities and reduce the credit risk of the securities portfolio.

Total noninterest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 3.5%, for the first nine months of 2019 to $67.5 million as compared to $70.0 million in the same period of 2018. The reduction was primarily driven by decreases of $1.5 million in FDIC insurance expense, $1.5 million in legal and professional fees, $1.4 million in tax credit amortization and $3.4 million in OREO expenses and losses on sales and write-downs of OREO due to fewer properties under management.

The decrease in FDIC expense was primarily due to a lower rate assessment and the one-time credit for the deposit insurance funds taken in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in legal and professional fees was related to regulatory and compliance reviews which were completed as of September 30, 2018. Offsetting these decreases were increases of $0.9 million in data processing expense due to our core conversion completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, $1.3 million in occupancy expense as a result of higher depreciation for hardware and software and amortization of maintenance agreements related to the aforementioned core conversion and $2.5 million in other expenses primarily comprised of increased ancillary systems, subscriptions, employee training and education.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $4.0 billion at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Total portfolio loans increased $199.9 million, or 7.4%, to $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans decreased $3.6 million to $47.1 million, or 7.1% as of September 30, 2019 as compared to $50.7 million at December 31, 2018. OREO decreased $10.6 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018 due to the sale of properties during the first nine months of 2019. Closed retail bank offices declined $3.4 million from December 31, 2018 and have a remaining book value of $3.3 million at September 30, 2019.

Federal Reserve Bank excess reserves decreased $149.7 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018. The balance was higher at year-end primarily due to large legacy credit reductions received late in December of 2018. This excess cash was deployed into higher yielding and diversified securities, funded loan growth, and also funded the planned decrease in high cost deposits.

The securities portfolio decreased $48.3 million and is currently 18.3% of total assets at September 30, 2019 as compared to 19.4% of total assets at December 31, 2018. The decrease is a result of loan growth and active balance sheet management. We have further diversified the securities portfolio as to bond types, maturities and interest rate structures.

Total deposits were $3.5 billion as of September 30, 2019 and $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $19.0 million, or 3.5%, to $566.8 million as of September 30, 2019 as compared to $547.8 million as of December 31, 2018 and money market accounts increased $76.3 million, or 94.4%, due to recent special rate promotions during the first nine months of 2019. Offsetting these increases were decreases of $46.7 million, or 18.4%, in interest-bearing demand deposits, $41.4 million, or 6.8%, in savings accounts and $76.5 million in certificates of deposits as compared to December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 16.1% and 15.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of total portfolio loans as of September 30, 2019 as compared to 1.45% as of December 31, 2018. General reserves as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.18% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 85.6% of nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2019 as compared to 77.3% of nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2018. In the view of management, the allowance for loan losses is adequate to absorb probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio.

The Bank remains well above the well-capitalized levels of federal banking regulatory agencies. The Bank's Tier 1 Capital ratio decreased to 13.46% as of September 30, 2019 as compared to 13.97% as of December 31, 2018. The Bank's leverage ratio was 10.26% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 9.69% as of December 31, 2018. The Bank's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.71% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 15.22% at December 31, 2018.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.0 billion in assets and 104 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information visit www.CarterBankandTrust.com.

Important Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in our definitions and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted efficiency ratio, and net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis, which are all non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Bank's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Bank's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Bank. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Bank's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting Carter Bank & Trust and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," " believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "believe," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Carter Bank & Trust, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or more costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the FDIC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 46,517 $ 47,413 $ 45,994 Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 44,540 61,612 39,669 Federal Reserve Bank Excess Reserves 35,108 184,798 89,373 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 126,165 293,823 175,036 Securities, Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 734,453 782,758 785,128 Loans Held-for-Sale 20,514 2,559 - Portfolio Loans 2,903,701 2,703,792 2,807,016 Allowance for Loan Losses (40,331 ) (39,199 ) (40,378 ) Portfolio Loans, net 2,863,370 2,664,593 2,766,638 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 86,531 85,841 83,035 Other Real Estate Owned, net 23,112 33,681 39,338 Goodwill 58,726 58,726 58,726 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 3,688 - - Bank Owned Life Insurance 52,240 51,161 50,773 Other Assets 51,277 66,457 69,514 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,020,076 $ 4,039,599 $ 4,028,188 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 566,826 $ 547,773 $ 556,505 Interest-Bearing Demand 207,334 254,015 211,002 Money Market 157,123 80,835 77,811 Savings 569,392 610,757 634,206 Certificates of Deposits 2,021,306 2,097,801 2,109,861 Total Deposits 3,521,981 3,591,181 3,589,385 Other Liabilities 24,047 12,204 11,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,546,028 3,603,385 3,600,524 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; 26,333,929 outstanding at September 30, 2019, 26,270,174 outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 26,257,761 at September 30, 2018 26,334 26,270 26,258 Additional Paid-in-Capital 142,380 142,175 142,178 Retained Earnings 300,552 277,835 274,429 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 4,782 (10,066 ) (15,201 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 474,048 436,214 427,664 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,020,076 $ 4,039,599 $ 4,028,188 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets 0.75 % 0.29 % 0.28 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 6.71 % 2.75 % 2.62 % Portfolio Loan to Deposit Ratio 82.45 % 75.29 % 78.20 % Allowance to Total Portfolio Loans 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.44 % CAPITALIZATION RATIOS Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.59 % 10.70 % 10.73 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.26 % 9.69 % 9.56 % Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1 13.46 % 13.97 % 13.43 % Risk-Based Capital - Total 14.71 % 15.22 % 14.68 %

CARTER BANK & TRUST

INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 40,154 $ 40,068 $ 38,207 $ 119,361 $ 112,157 Interest Expense 12,084 12,113 10,079 35,440 27,341 NET INTEREST INCOME 28,070 27,955 28,128 83,921 84,816 Provision for Loan Losses 1,390 1,369 13,743 4,386 16,988 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER 26,680 26,586 14,385 79,535 67,828 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES NONINTEREST INCOME Gains on Sales of Securities, net 659 909 195 1,599 1,195 Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 1,111 892 978 3,229 3,010 Debit Card Interchange Fees 1,340 1,320 1,171 3,834 3,538 Insurance 454 369 1,013 1,097 1,617 Bank Owned Life Insurance Income 362 356 380 1,079 773 Gains on Sales of Bank Premises, net - 178 13 - - Other Real Estate Owned Income 96 231 729 617 2,244 Other 134 324 131 906 777 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 4,156 4,579 4,610 12,361 13,154 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 12,952 12,809 12,318 37,796 37,185 Occupancy Expense, net 3,040 2,836 2,802 8,703 7,448 FDIC Insurance Expense (426 ) 433 749 721 2,220 Other Taxes 747 711 725 2,101 1,845 Telephone Expense 557 562 584 1,624 1,896 Professional and Legal Fees 1,318 980 870 2,947 4,482 Data Processing 504 409 255 1,634 723 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net 293 88 2,977 569 2,404 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 31 - - 23 58 Debit Card Expense 620 830 720 2,160 2,034 Tax Credit Amortization 563 563 1,015 1,689 3,045 Other Real Estate Owned Expense 166 (46 ) 583 209 1,821 Other 2,412 2,659 1,762 7,367 4,852 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 22,777 22,834 25,360 67,543 70,013 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 8,059 8,331 (6,365) 24,353 10,969 Income Tax Provision 458 504 1,164 1,384 2,470 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 7,601 $ 7,827 $ (7,529) $ 22,969 $ 8,499 Shares Outstanding, at End of Period 26,333,929 26,333,929 26,257,761 26,333,929 26,257,761 Average Shares Outstanding-Basic 26,333,929 26,333,929 26,257,761 26,320,472 26,257,761 Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted 26,352,910 26,347,635 26,257,761 26,331,268 26,257,761 PER SHARE DATA Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.32 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.32 Book Value $ 18.00 $ 17.63 $ 16.29 $ 18.00 $ 16.29 Tangible Book Value2 $ 15.77 $ 15.40 $ 14.05 $ 15.77 $ 14.05 Market Value $ 18.89 $ 19.75 $ 19.40 $ 18.89 $ 19.40 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (non-GAAP) Net Interest Margin (FTE)3 3.01 % 3.02 % 3.07 % 3.04 % 3.09 % Core Efficiency Ratio4 71.63 % 71.59 % 63.76 % 70.08 % 64.03 %

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 99,827 $ 557 2.21% $ 127,377 $ 763 2.40% $ 76,422 $ 400 2.08% Tax-Free Investment Securities 33,452 332 3.94% 91,148 795 3.50% 121,633 1,146 3.74% Taxable Investment Securities 751,665 4,698 2.48% 737,949 4,283 2.33% 737,647 3,845 2.07% Tax-Free Loans 373,167 2,922 3.11% 387,053 3,088 3.20% 414,652 3,219 3.08% Taxable Loans 2,526,509 32,270 5.07% 2,473,376 31,929 5.18% 2,406,854 30,513 5.03% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,688 58 6.24% 1,581 26 6.60% - - - Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,788,308 $ 40,837 4.28% $ 3,818,484 $ 40,884 4.29% $ 3,757,208 $ 39,123 4.13% LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 222,062 $ 404 0.72% $ 257,754 $ 595 0.93% $ 227,823 $ 491 0.86% Money Market 156,509 552 1.40% 136,271 517 1.52% 92,861 225 0.96% Savings 572,716 256 0.18% 586,923 498 0.34% 646,387 500 0.31% Certificates of Deposit 2,048,043 10,853 2.10% 2,075,899 10,483 2.03% 2,090,147 8,843 1.68% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,999,330 $ 12,065 1.60% $ 3,056,847 $ 12,093 1.59% $ 3,057,218 $ 10,059 1.31% Borrowings: Federal Funds Purchased - - - - - - 2,701 20 2.89% Other Borrowings 1,226 19 6.15% 1,029 20 7.80% - - - Total Borrowings 1,226 19 6.15% 1,029 20 7.80% 2,701 20 2.89% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 3,000,556 $ 12,084 1.60% $ 3,057,876 $ 12,113 1.59% $ 3,059,919 $ 10,079 1.31% Net Interest Income $ 28,753 $ 28,771 $ 29,044 Net Interest Margin 3.01% 3.02% 3.07%

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 132,855 $ 2,341 2.36 % $ 126,171 $ 1,762 1.87 % Tax-Free Investment Securities 78,235 2,145 3.67 % 167,350 4,348 3.47 % Taxable Investment Securities 730,519 13,103 2.40 % 766,345 11,664 2.03 % Tax-Free Loans 386,993 9,324 3.22 % 424,223 9,829 3.10 % Taxable Loans 2,465,823 94,773 5.14 % 2,312,818 87,531 5.06 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 1,770 84 6.35 % - - - Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,796,195 $ 121,770 4.29 % $ 3,796,907 $ 115,134 4.05 % LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 250,163 $ 1,640 0.88 % $ 250,070 $ 1,410 0.75 % Money Market 128,035 1,312 1.37 % 100,511 525 0.70 % Savings 588,529 1,240 0.28 % 678,308 1,539 0.30 % Certificates of Deposit 2,074,015 31,190 2.01 % 2,047,643 23,847 1.56 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,040,742 $ 35,382 1.56 % $ 3,076,532 $ 27,321 1.19 % Borrowings: Federal Funds Purchased - - - 910 20 2.89 % Other Borrowings 872 59 9.05 % - - - Total Borrowings 872 59 9.05 % 910 20 2.89 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 3,041,614 $ 35,441 1.56 % $ 3,077,442 $ 27,341 1.19 % Net Interest Income $ 86,329 $ 87,793 Net Interest Margin 3.04 % 3.09 %

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Commercial Commercial Real Estate $ 1,421,850 $ 1,381,231 $ 1,409,090 Commercial and Industrial 649,190 660,872 816,124 Commercial Construction 289,715 238,016 188,702 Total Commercial Loans 2,360,755 2,280,119 2,413,916 Consumer Residential Mortgages 446,378 339,307 294,980 Other Consumer 72,917 73,058 80,790 Consumer Construction 23,651 11,308 14,529 Total Consumer Loans 542,946 423,673 390,299 Total Portfolio Loans 2,903,701 2,703,792 2,804,215 Loans Held-for-Sale 20,514 2,559 - Total Loans $ 2,924,215 $ 2,706,351 $ 2,804,215

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, Nonperforming Loans 2019 2018 2018 Real Estate $ 7,759 $ 3,289 $ 43 Consumer 363 65 - Commercial 606 606 - Total Nonperforming Loans 8,728 3,960 43 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings Real Estate 38,377 46,771 48,124 Consumer - - - Commercial - - - Total Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings 38,377 46,771 48,124 Total Nonperforming Loans and Troubled Debt Restructurings 47,105 50,731 48,167 Other Real Estate Owned 23,112 33,681 39,338 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 70,217 $ 84,412 $ 87,505

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 Nonperforming Loans $ 47,105 $ 50,731 $ 48,167 Other Real Estate Owned 23,112 33,681 39,338 Nonperforming Assets 70,217 84,412 87,505 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Nonaccruing) 38,377 46,771 48,124 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Accruing) 113,725 114,806 291,698 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 152,102 $ 161,577 $ 339,822 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 1.62 % 1.88 % 1.72 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned 2.40 % 3.08 % 3.07 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.44 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Nonperforming Loans 85.62 % 77.27 % 83.83 % Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ 3,254 $ 12,989 $ 11,928 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Loans 0.15 % 0.47 % 0.58 %

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Balance Beginning of Year $ 39,199 $ 35,318 $ 35,318 Provision for Loan Losses 4,386 16,870 16,988 Charge-offs: Real Estate Loans 659 11,924 11,749 Consumer Loans 3,039 2,710 1,727 Commercial Loans 3 20 6 Total Charge-offs 3,701 14,654 13,482 Recoveries: Real Estate Loans - 1,415 1,415 Consumer Loans 447 250 139 Commercial Loans - - - Total Recoveries 447 1,665 1,554 Total Net Charge-offs 3,254 12,989 11,928 Balance End of Year $ 40,331 $ 39,199 $ 40,378

CARTER BANK & TRUST

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

1Pre-tax pre-provision earnings are computed as net interest income plus noninterest income minus noninterest expense before the provision for loan losses and income tax provision.

2Tangible Equity Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 474,048 $ 464,233 $ 427,664 $ 474,048 $ 427,664 Less: Goodwill 58,726 58,726 58,726 58,726 58,726 Tangible Equity 415,322 405,507 368,938 415,322 368,938 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 26,333,929 26,333,929 26,257,761 26,333,929 26,257,761 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 15.77 $ 15.40 $ 14.05 $ 15.77 $ 14.05

3Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2019 and 2018 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 40,154 $ 40,068 $ 38,207 $ 119,361 $ 112,157 Interest Expense (12,084 ) (12,113 ) (10,079 ) (35,440 ) (27,341 ) Net Interest Income 28,070 27,955 28,128 83,921 84,816 Tax Equivalent Adjustment3 683 816 916 2,408 2,977 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 28,753 $ 28,771 $ 29,044 $ 86,329 $ 87,793 Net Interest Income (Annualized) 114,074 115,400 115,229 115,422 117,379 Average Earning Assets 3,788,308 3,818,484 3,757,208 $ 3,796,195 $ 3,796,907 NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.01% 3.02% 3.07% 3.04% 3.09%

4Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September 30, June

30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 NONINTEREST EXPENSE $ 22,777 $ 22,834 $ 25,360 $ 67,543 $ 70,013 Less: One Time Regulatory and Compliance - - - - (1,853 ) Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net (293 ) (88 ) (2,977 ) (569 ) (2,404 ) Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net (31 ) - - (23 ) (58 ) Less: Tax Credit Amortization (563 ) (563 ) (1,015 ) (1,689 ) (3,045 ) Plus: Regulatory Review - - - - 323 Plus: Contingent Liability - 331 (331 ) 331 (331 ) Less: Conversion Expense - - (177 ) (2 ) (448 ) Plus: FDIC Assessment Credits 1,056 - - 1,056 - Plus: Conversion Vacation Accrual 86 291 - 646 - CORE NONINTEREST EXPENSE (Non-GAAP) $ 23,032 $ 22,805 $ 20,860 $ 67,293 $ 62,197 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 28,070 $ 27,955 $ 28,128 $ 83,921 $ 84,816 Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment3 683 816 916 2,408 2,977 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 28,753 $ 28,771 $ 29,044 $ 86,329 $ 87,793 Less: Gains on Sales of Securities, net (659 ) (909 ) (195 ) (1,599 ) (1,195 ) Less: Gains on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned, net - - - - - Less: Gains on Sales Bank Premises, net - (178 ) (13 ) - - Less: Other Real Estate Owned Income (96 ) (231 ) (729 ) (617 ) (2,244 ) Less: Other Gains - (176 ) - (447 ) (374 ) Noninterest Income 4,156 4,579 4,610 12,361 13,154 CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) plus NONINTEREST INCOME $ 32,154 $ 31,856 $ 32,717 $ 96,027 $ 97,134 CORE EFFICIENCY RATIO (Non-GAAP) 71.63% 71.59% 63.76% 70.08% 64.03%

