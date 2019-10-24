ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Announces Partnership with B.C. Restaurant & Food Service Association

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE:PKG)(FSE:PT0)(OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with the British Columbia Restaurant & Food Services Association ("BCRFA"), positioning the company to promote and offer ParcelPal services as the preferred delivery partner for it's more than 3000 member restaurants across British Columbia.

ParcelPal is positioning itself to significantly enhance its merchant-facing solutions with the launch of their merchant platform. This partnership agreement with the BCRFA provides ParcelPal with the opportunity to connect directly with thousands of independent restaurants and chains across BC and Vancouver.

Ian Tostenson, President and CEO of the BCRFA states, "Providing BCRFA members with the most ideal solutions in technology is our mandate and ParcelPal provides the best merchant and consumer experience for our members and their customers. After carefully evaluating and working with other on-demand delivery services, ParcelPal clearly provides the most robust services available in the marketplace."

President and CEO, Kelly Abbott states, "We are thrilled to have formed a strategic partnership with the BC Restaurant Association. This partnership signifies our dedication to aggressive growth and our readiness to capture further market share in the Province of British Columbia."

Hundreds of thousands of food and alcohol establishments are represented by industry associations such as the BCRFA. This Partnership allows ParcelPal access to this alliance under a highly reputable recommendation.

About the BC Restaurant Association

The BCRFA is the largest and most progressive industry organization in British Columbia. We are a collective group of restaurant professionals devoted to the sole purpose of creating the most favourable business environment for our members. As the voice of BC restaurants, we are dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our unique industry partners and restaurant members, providing valuable information and exclusive opportunities. Together, we help to improve business and achieve success. With more than 40 years' experience, and with over 3,000 members, we continue to be the foremost resource for our industry.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

