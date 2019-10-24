

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $425 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $630 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $11.91 billion from $11.56 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $630 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.91 Bln vs. $11.56 Bln last year.



