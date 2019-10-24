

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2019, and provided adjusted earnings outlook for the fourth quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.98 to $13.02 per share, compared to previous guidance range of $12.94 to $13.06 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.06 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.32 to $3.36 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter.



The company said its guidance assumes the pending Gatan divestiture will close at the end of October and excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX