Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852062 ISIN: US7427181091 Ticker-Symbol: PRG 
Tradegate
24.10.19
15:59 Uhr
111,20 Euro
+0,40
+0,36 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,20
111,40
16:05
111,20
111,40
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY111,20+0,36 %