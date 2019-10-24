Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
24.10.2019 | 14:25
(71 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

NCAB: Invitation to the Presentation of the Result for Q3 2019

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCAB Group publishes the interim report for July-September 2019 on November 6, 2019 at 07:30 CET. At 10:00 CET on the same day, a webcast conference will be held where the CEO Hans Ståhl will present the report together with CFO Anders Forsén. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be held in English. To participate in the conference call, call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46850558353
UK: +443333009273
US: +18335268380

You can follow and listen to the presentation and the conference on the following page:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ncab-group-q3-2019

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on NCAB's web via https://corporate.ncabgroup.com/en/. On this page, it will be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished.

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Öhman, IR Manager
Telephone: +46-707-63-81-25
E-mail: gunilla.ohman@ncabgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ncab/r/ncab--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-result-for-q3-2019,c2940628

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17117/2940628/1129162.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire