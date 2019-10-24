

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $146.92 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $140.21 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $157.29 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $282.87 million from $283.08 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $157.29 Mln. vs. $152.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $282.87 Mln vs. $283.08 Mln last year.



