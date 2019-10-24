

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earnings is the focus on one of the peak days of this season. Twitter missed estimates. There are a slew of economic announcement on Thursday.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a moderately positive opening.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up points, the S&P 500 futures were 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 46.00 points.



The major averages moved to the upside going into the close, ending the day modestly higher. The Dow edged up 45.85 points or 0.2 percent to 26,833.95, the Nasdaq rose 15.50 points or 0.2 percent to 8,119.79 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.53 points or 0.3 percent to 3,004.52.



On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.7 percent, while it grew 0.2 percent in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 214K, unchanged from the previous week.



The Markit Economics' flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 50.9, slightly down from 51.0 in the prior month.



The Commerce and the Housing and Urban Development department's New Home Sales for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 698K, down from 713K in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 104 bcf.



Seven year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.966 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $39.2 billion.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will receive the Lucille Bulger Legacy Award at the Community League of the Heights 2019 Annual Gala in New York at 7.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Twitter Inc. missed estimates for the third-quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.17, down from $0.21 last year. Analysts were looking for $0.20 per share. Third-quarter revenue totaled $824 million, an increase of 9 percent year-over-year.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese stocks closed on a flat note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 2,940.92 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.87 percent to close at 26,797.95.



Japanese shares hit over one-year high. The Nikkei average climbed 125.22 points, or 0.55 percent, to 22,750.60 while the broader Topix index closed 0.34 percent higher at 1,643.74.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20.50 points, or 0.31 percent, to 6,693.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 18.50 points, or 0.27 percent, at 6,796.70.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 19.09 points or 0.34 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 61.04 points or 0.48 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 58.91 points or 0.81 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 76.22 points or 0.77 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.31 percent.



