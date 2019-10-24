

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) announced, for fiscal 2019, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $4.68 to $4.72, which excludes the after-tax impact of the executive transition agreement. Net sales are anticipated to be in the range of $8.40 billion to $8.42 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $8.40 billion to $8.46 billion. Comparable store sales growth are expected in a range of 3.2% to 3.4%, compared to its previous outlook of 3.0% to 4.0%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.73 on revenue of $8.44 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter adjusted net income was $1.04 per share. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.03, for the quarter.



For the third-quarter, net sales increased 5.4 percent to $1.98 billion from $1.88 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Comparable store sales increased 2.9%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $2 billion, for the quarter.



The company opened 25 new Tractor Supply stores and one new Petsense store and closed one Tractor Supply store and two Petsense stores in the third quarter of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX