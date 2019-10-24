Cameron Investors Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

Further to the publication of the Circular on 22 October 2019 in connection with the recommended proposals for the reconstruction and voluntary winding up of the Company, the Board of Cameron Investors Trust plc has declared an interim dividend of 8.50p per share payable on 15 November 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 November 2019.

