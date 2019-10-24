Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PT0M ISIN: CA89132P1080 Ticker-Symbol: MJ0B 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
08:04 Uhr
1,530 Euro
+0,010
+0,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TORQUE ESPORTS
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP1,530+0,66 %
UMG MEDIA LTD0,057-27,10 %