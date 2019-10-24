

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank resorted to another sharp cut in interest rate on Thursday, saying inflation outlook continued to improve.



The Monetary Policy Committee, led by TCMB Governor Murat Uysal decided to reduce the policy rate, which is the one-week repo auction rate, to 14.00 percent from 16.50 percent. Economists had forecast a 100 basis point reduction.



The bank had reduced the rate by 325 basis points in September and by 425 basis points in July.



'At this point, the current monetary policy stance, to a large part, is considered to be consistent with the projected disinflation path,' the bank said in a statement.



'In addition to the stable course of the Turkish lira, improvement in inflation expectations and mild domestic demand conditions supported the disinflation in core indicators,' the bank said.



The bank pledged to continue to use all available tools in pursuit of the price stability and financial stability objectives.



Inflation had eased to 9.26 percent in September, the lowest since early 2017.



The bank expects inflation to materialize notably below the projections of the July Inflation Report by the end of the year.



In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had removed Murat Cetinkaya from the post of the TCMB Governor for not easing monetary policy fast enough.



Uysal recently suggested that the central bank might look to moderate its pace of rate reduction.



September's plunge in inflation alongside the removal of US sanctions gave the Turkish central bank the green light to deliver another larger-than-expected interest rate cut today and the easing cycle has a little further to run in the coming months, Jason Tuvey, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



But with inflation set to start rising again and the lira likely to come under pressure, the central bank will have to reverse course by the middle of next year, Tuvey added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX