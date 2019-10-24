Central Kia of Plano Donates Car to Single Moms Conference

The event was a one-day event to help single mothers learn vital skills

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Central Kia of Plano is proud to announce their sponsorship and support of the Single Moms Reset Conference. The Single Moms Reset Conference took place this past weekend on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Frisco, Texas.

Open to mothers within the Dallas metropolitan area, the event was designed to help single mothers learn important skills as well as hosting several keynote speakers including the organizer of the conference Dream of Dream Motivates.

Some of the programs included Job skills, Mortgages, Credit Repair, and Auto Expertise, all with a focus on teaching the basics skills to mothers.

In addition to the speakers and programs, there were also many giveaways from school supplies and gift cards to the grand prize, a Kia vehicle courtesy of Central Kia of Plano.

"Our team at Central Kia of Plano is dedicated to helping support the members of our community that are the most vulnerable," says Fortunes O'Neal of Central Kia of Plano. "The Single Moms Reset Conference was an opportunity for us to give back to our community and help in our small way to provide a better life for someone who needs it."

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/single-moms-reset-conference-entrepreneurproof-tickets-66757628865

About Central Kia of Plano:

