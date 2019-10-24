Alien Metals Limited - Appointment of Broker
PR Newswire
London, October 24
Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1
24 October 2019
Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien" or "the Company")
Appointment of Broker
Alien Metals Ltd ("Alien Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has appointed Novum Securities Ltd as its joint corporate broker with immediate effect.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:
|Alien Metals Limited
Dan Smith, Chairman
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
|Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
|First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212
|Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)
Jon Belliss
Tel +44 (0)20 7399 9425
Notes to Editors
Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.
In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.