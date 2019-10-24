Alien Metals Limited - Appointment of Broker

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

24 October 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien" or "the Company")

Appointment of Broker

Alien Metals Ltd ("Alien Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has appointed Novum Securities Ltd as its joint corporate broker with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.