Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Announces a Poster Presentation of Updated Top Line Phase 2 Data of HS-110 plus Nivolumab after Checkpoint Inhibitor Treatment Failure in NSCLC Patients at the SITC 34th Annual Meeting

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of HS-110 was accepted for poster presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting. This data set represents a cohort of patients who have previously received a checkpoint inhibitor for advanced NSCLC, and whose disease has subsequently progressed. The study explores the efficacy of re-challenging the immune system with nivolumab in combination with HS-110 (a T-cell activating therapy) after checkpoint inhibitor failure.

The poster, titled "Treating advanced non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after checkpoint inhibitor treatment failure with a novel combination of Viagenpumatucel-L (HS-110) plus nivolumab," will be presented starting at 7AM Eastern Time on November 8, 2019.

The SITC Annual Meeting is being held at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on November 6-10, 2019.

About SITC 2019

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting provides a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving outcomes for current and future patients with cancer by incorporating strategies based on basic and applied cancer immunotherapy.

The Annual Meeting consists of cutting-edge research presentations by experts in the field, both oral and poster presentations, and ample opportunity for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. In addition, the meeting includes updates on major national and international initiatives coming from academia, government and industry, as well as important society projects.

Following SITC's tradition of collaborating to advance the field, SITC 2019 features sessions collaboratively-developed with reputable organizations whose missions complement and align with that of SITC's. The meeting will conclude with the Hot Topic Symposium, an in-depth look at an emerging topic in the field.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform ("TCAP") produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Our ComPACT technology is the first potential, dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and co-stimulation in a single product. We have completed enrollment in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®) or with Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda®). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. We also have numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

