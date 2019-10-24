Accedian Achieves Certification for Telefónica UNICA Network Virtualization Program

MONTREAL, Canada, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced that Telefónica has certified its Skylight network monitoring solution for deployment within Telefónica's UNICA network virtualization program. A critical project for the future of Telefónica, UNICA leverages virtualization technologies to enable organizations to optimize the customer experience by increasing the agility and efficiency of networks.

"Telefónica is a valued customer and we are thrilled to build on that relationship with this UNICA certification. They are continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible with network virtualization as they prepare for the data demands of 5G and dynamic business-critical network services. Our Skylight solution generates performance data in the most granular, precise and efficient way, analyzes that data to produce insights, and manages all of that in a way that can be fully automated and orchestrated. This certification ensures that we are poised to support Telefonica in their next phases of innovation as they continue to deliver reliable, industry-leading solutions for their customers around the world," said Dion Joannou, Chief Executive Officer, Accedian.

Telefónica's UNICA virtualization platform defines the company's architecture for network virtualization and provides a common infrastructure that can host any virtualized network function (VNF). In order to achieve the certification, Accedian completed a stringent lab process with its Skylight solution. The solution was tested across all possible operational scenarios, including VNF onboarding and instantiation, to ensure it can be properly orchestrated and deployed as a virtual function on the UNICA framework.

"Improving the customer experience is a top priority for Telefonica. Accedian's Skylight solution provides full visibility into network, providing a highly efficient mechanism for communication monitoring and troubleshooting to ensure that all issues impacting customers can be prioritized and quickly identified and resolved," said Javier Gavilán, Director of Core, Network Platforms and Transport and IT at Global CTIO, Telefónica.

"Our relationship with Telefónica's properties in Latin America has been pivotal to both companies' success," said Carlos Brito, Vice President of Sales, CALA, Accedian. "Our synergistic relationship will be further enhanced with this UNICA certification as Accedian will be assuring quality to Telefónica's cloud-based services, as well as paving the way to a solid implementation of new technologies. We're very excited to be part of this momentous time for Telefónica."

Skylight is a fully-virtualized performance assurance platform, delivering end-to-end network, application, and service performance visibility in a highly granular and real-time manner. It helps service providers and enterprises to proactively ensure networks meet increasingly stringent performance requirements and to differentiate their services with high quality of experience.

Telefónica has worked with Accedian since 2015, deploying its network performance assurance solution globally to deliver the best possible quality of service and reliability, while unifying visibility over Telefónica's multi-vendor metro and backhaul networks. The certification will ensure the two companies have a clear path forward to work together to incorporate new technologies.

Accedian will be sponsoring Futurecom in Sao Paulo, October 28-31, 2019. To learn more about Skylight, visit Accedian in booth E28 at the event or book a demo at https://go.accedian.com/meet-with-us-at-futurecom-2019.

