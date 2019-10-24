Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that the Company's earned 60% ownership of the Solwezi Licences has officially been transferred and registered in Zambia with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency.

The licenses are held by a Zambian registered company, Zambian High Light Mining Investment Ltd., of which Midnight Sun is now a 60% shareholder through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Midnight Sun (BVI) Two Corp.

The Solwezi Licences are comprised of two individual exploration licences totalling 506 square kilometres, situated in the North-Western Province of Zambia, adjacent to First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine; Africa's largest copper mining complex, on the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt.

Warrant Amendment

The Company intends to extend the expiry date of certain outstanding common share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement offering of the Company. The amendment of the expiry date is subject to TSXV approval.

Number of Warrants Price Original Expiry New Expiration Date 4,458,000 $0.20 Oct. 31, 2019 Oct. 31, 2020 2,575,000 $0.20 Nov. 30, 2019 Nov. 30, 2020 1,301,000 $0.20 Dec. 18, 2019 Dec. 18, 2020

