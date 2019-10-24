Agreement is OWP's Second Significant Exclusive Partnership with Indigenous Peoples

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - One World Pharma Inc. (OTC Pink: OWPC), "OWP," a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to partner with Colombia's Misak tribe for the cultivation, purchase and sale of non-psychoactive cannabis and hemp for medicinal and scientific research uses. The exclusive agreement is consistent with One World Pharma's stated mission to maximize the unique Colombian cannabis opportunity via a blend of shared expertise from cultivation to international sale. It is the second large-scale deal with Colombian indigenous people for One World Pharma.

The Misak, who hold government issued licenses for cultivation, are renowned for their agricultural expertise. One World Pharma will seek to amplify this acumen with a full spectrum of modern cannabis cultivation technology. Under the agreement, OWP will supply the Misak people with registered genetics as either seeds or plantlets, advise on best practices in cultivation, and purchase their crops.

Post-harvest, One World Pharma intends to process the biomass provided under the agreement at its state-of-the-art extraction and refinement facility for international export. Cultivation will take place on 40 acres of cannabis ready fields. Because Colombian medical cannabis laws do not allow for the sale of cannabis flower, OWP will be required to process the harvest into crude, distillate and/or isolate for export.

"We are extremely pleased to expand our operations and most importantly, our relationships, in Colombia," stated Craig Ellins, CEO of One World Pharma. "The Misak are a tremendous people known for their work ethic and accomplishments in agriculture. It is a genuine privilege to work alongside them and to provide them with cannabis growing technology that we hope will be used for generations."

