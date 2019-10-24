A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on playbook for success in the modern food and beverage industry. This article provides comprehensive insights into:

The key transformations in the food and beverage industry

What players in the food and beverage sector can do to adapt to these disruptions

The total revenue of the global food and beverage industry is skyrocketing with each passing year. Although the quality of products or service plays a significant role in the survival of food and beverage companies, this no longer remains the only ingredient for success in the food and beverage industry. With the ever-changing market trends and the growing need to satisfy changing consumer demands, companies in the sector must be on their toes to grasp new food and beverage industry trends. It is also important for businesses in the sector to identify ways to leverage maximum benefits from the market opportunities.

Trends disrupting the food and beverage industry

Catering to a new group of shoppers

The old rules of the CPG no longer relevant with the rise of new-age shoppers. Millennials and Gen Z consumers are inclined to brands that fit their lifestyle. This group of consumers are known to shy away from manufactured marketing of traditional food and beverage industry products. They favor 'real ingredients' and expect labels to be clear and easily understandable. Younger consumers want to be able to order ahead, pay, and capture loyalty rewards, all by using their phones.

Direct to consumer channels for launching new products

New players in the food and beverage industry often start by selling directly to consumers, mostly using online channels. Direct to consumer brands are often more successful in capturing deep data on their target consumers which can be further used to deliver personalized consumer experience, refine product strategy, and build long-term customer relationships.

Focus on smart growth

With so many brands in the food and beverage industry and ample choice available to consumers, retailers are often quick to pull the chord on products that fail to deliver quick sales or even attract new customers. When launching a new product in the food and beverage industry, it is always better to start small in order to be able to manage the complexities of retail distribution.

