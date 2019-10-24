Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products Units Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loan(s) issued by Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch with effect from 2019-10-25. Last day of trading is set to 2024-03-21, 2024-05-07, 2024-09-13. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products Units. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743022