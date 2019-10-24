The bed and bath linen market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rapid growth in online retail sales is one of the major reasons for the bed and bath linen market growth. There has been significant growth in online retail sales of bed and bath linen. This is mainly due to the high Internet penetration and rising use of smartphones. As a result, vendors are introducing more products under the bed and bath linen segment. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for convenient shopping options has led to the overall increase in online retail sales including bed and bath linen products.

As per Technavio, the growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Bed and bath linen Market: Growing Interest of Consumers in Organic and Eco-Friendly Bed and Bath Linen Products

Vendors are increasingly focusing on introducing organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products, due to the rising concerns about environment preservation among consumers. Organic products are free of synthetic chemicals, genetically engineered substances and other toxic substances. These bed and bath linen products are biodegradable and produced through sustainable methods. Thus, organic bed and bath linen products such as organic bedsheets are more environmentally safe than traditional and synthetic bed and bath linen products. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the bed and bath linen market.

"Apart from the growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products, other factors such as the growth in the construction industry and vendors' focus on inorganic growth will have a significant impact on the bed and bath linen market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bed and Bath Linen Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bed and bath linen market by product (bed linen and bath linen) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the bed and bath linen market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the bed and bath linen market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing production of bed and bath linen products and the significant increase in imports and exports.

