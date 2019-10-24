William Ochs, Rolf Becker will share insight from 60 years combined experience in banking and cybersecurity risks

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced additions to its speaker line-up and session highlights for its upcoming CSA EMEA Congress (Berlin, Nov. 18-21, 2019). Rolf Becker, Cloud Business Office Risk Governance, UBS Business Solutions AG, and Prof. William Ochs, EMEA Cloud Certification Enablement Manager for Cisco and co-chair of CSP CERT, will bring the issues surrounding risk governance and cloud certification enablement to the forefront, sharing their expertise after 30 years each in banking and cybersecurity, respectively. Registration is now open with special discounts being offered through November 1.

Those attending the 2019 CSA EMEA Congress will also be privy to the inside scoop from some of the top cloud security media, learning about the elements behind a breaking story, research required, the missing pieces, challenges and how journalists might re-write the story over again.

"CSA has led the industry in research and development of best practices surrounding the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and how it relates to cloud security. This year's CSA EMEA Congress will continue to build on lessons learned 18 months after GDPR's implementation as part of our ongoing mission to help both customers and cloud providers navigate the confluence of security, privacy, governance and compliance," said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Security Alliance.

Focusing on two tracks Cloud Privacy, Governance, and Compliance and Best Practices in Cybersecurity attendees will have the chance to hear from some of the leading cloud and privacy thought leaders and policy makers.

The following panels and speakers have been added to the agenda:

The European Cloud Certification Scheme: Forward Together . Presenter: Prof. William Ochs, EMEA Cloud Certification Enablement Manager, Cisco and co-chair of CSP CERT. This session will review the origins of the European-wide Cloud Certification scheme, its security levels, and provide participants with both the current state of codification efforts and a picture of the next steps currently underway within both ENISA and the EU Commission. Alignment of the certification, with respect to CSA, will also be discussed. Participants will be prepared with a current understanding of CSPCERT's recommended steps for the EU Commission and ENISA, whom are key EU stakeholders with respect to cloud security certification strategies.

Risk Governance on Cloud Adoption and Information Security in a Tightly Regulated Environment. Presenter: Rolf Becker, UBS Business Solutions AG, Cloud Business Office Risk Governance. Cloud adoption is an enabler for efficiency, scalability, flexibility, and survival critical in a rapidly changing business environment. Attendees will learn how risk governance is an enabler for cloud adoption within highly regulated industries, such as financial services, and how it simultaneously helps organizations comply with regulatory and client demands for transparency and control.

Panel: Press Perception of Cloud Technology. With increased security threats to cloud technology and services quickly demanding the attention and reporting from the nation's top media, there is a lot to translate and comprehend to understand this highly complex and technical industry. In this session, some of the most credible and knowledgeable media in cloud reporting come together for a friendly discussion on cloud reporting greatness, grief and grunts. They'll pull back the curtain on some of their most recent reporting to help the audience understand the elements behind a breaking story, research required, the missing pieces, challenges and how they might re-write the story all over again. Attendees will also get a sneak peek into stories in development for the next cloud news item.

Register now. Rates as follows: Standard €350 (Ends Nov. 1; €20.24 fee); late €500 (Nov. 2-21; €28.49 fee); student and government rate €50 (no expiration; €3.75 fee); CCSK Foundation Training, €870 (€48.84 fee); CGC training €785 (€44.17 fee); GDPR €2,000 (€110.99 fee). Members of the media and analyst community interested in attending the event should contact Kari Walker for more information, to receive press credentials and to schedule pre-event or onsite interviews with CSA leadership, working group chairs and conference speakers.

