SellersFunding Partners with PingPong Global to Streamline Cross-Border Payments for Online Sellers

Partnership Further Strengthens Lending Platform's Goal of Offering Fast and Frictionless E-Commerce Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / SellersFunding, a data-driven alternative lending platform, announced its partnership with PingPong Global, an innovative payment facilitator, to deliver new solutions to online sellers that enable fast, frictionless cross-border payments. With this partnership, loans offered by SellersFunding will be backed by receivables originated in U.S. dollars for small businesses based in pre-approved countries.

SellersFunding users will also experience a conversion fee of 1.5% or less. This lower fee enables sellers to reinvest a larger portion of their sales earnings back into growing their businesses.

"For online sellers, it's not where they are based but where their sales take place that matters, especially from a consumer market perspective," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding. "Sellers with well-established businesses and well-positioned brands will succeed in virtually any market, and they should be rewarded for that success rather than held back by conversion rates when bringing the funds back home. We're excited to have partnered with PingPong to help our sellers thrive no matter where they're based - from England to Australia and the markets in between."

SellersFunding specializes in unique solutions designed to help online sellers obtain, optimize and manage their funding. The company recently launched SellersFX, a platform where users can quickly access working capital to receive and make payments across the globe. Now with PingPong, SellersFunding's users will have access to additional cross-border capabilities like setting up legal payment options from cross-border selling platforms, offering safe and affordable transactions to pay foreign suppliers and navigating foreign tax obligations.

"Having started as an e-commerce seller myself, I know that one of the largest struggles in scaling is not knowing what resources we have at our disposal, or if the options really fit our needs as a small business," said Tim Jordan, Executive Strategist for PingPong Global. "With companies like PingPong and SellersFunding working together, the reality of providing amazing, large-scale options to the "solopreneurs' out there is now attainable and available for marketplace sellers on a much broader scale."

This partnership comes on the heels of SellersFunding's acquisition of amzLenders, an online lending platform specifically built to service the needs of Amazon sellers. Prior to the acquisition, SellersFunding launched its operations in the UK and Canada, extending the reach of its e-commerce solutions. For more on SellersFunding and its continued growth, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a data-driven alternative lending platform that is disrupting the way online merchants access working capital globally. SellersFunding is dedicated to answering the challenges unique to online sellers - from capital to cross border payments. It's a solution for e-commerce businesses looking to grow in scale, providing them the outside funding they need to navigate liquidity gaps and meet demand. Headquartered in New York City, SellersFunding currently operates in North America (the US and Canada) and in the United Kingdom (UK) and offers users the ability to convert money across 30 different currencies and counting. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

About PingPong Global

PingPong was founded in 2015 with the mission of helping global e-commerce sellers keep more profits by beating the rates traditional banks offer. Today, more than 42,000 e-commerce merchants around the world trust PingPong to help them save on cross-border payments, VAT & supplier payments, and more.

