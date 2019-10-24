Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Stuttgart
24.10.19
10:26 Uhr
16,060 Euro
+0,840
+5,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S Chart 1 Jahr
Firmen im Artikel
TCS GROUP
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S16,060+5,52 %