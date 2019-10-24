

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailers in the U.S. are gearing up for this year's holiday season by enticing customers with attractive holiday deals earlier than ever. The holiday season is the most crucial period of the year for the retail industry.



Traditionally, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S. However, with several stores remaining open on Thanksgiving evening, holiday deals and shopping have started earlier in recent years.



Also, this year's holiday season is among the shortest, as there are six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas compared to last year.



To get a head start over its rivals, Walmart is officially launching its online holiday sales at midnight on Friday, October 25. The retail giant is unveiling its holiday deals earlier than ever with its 'Early Deals Drop' on Walmart.com, ahead of Halloween that comes on October 31.



Walmart said its deals will be available on top items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods while supplies last.



Meanwhile, Best Buy is offering free next-day delivery on thousands of items, ranging from tablets and headphones to espresso machines.



The electronics retailer is also offering same-day delivery in 42 U.S. metro cities and a 'curbside' service in select markets across the country. The Curbside service allows customers to pick up their tech products without getting out of the car.



This year, Best Buy is also giving 'My Best Buy' members will be provided the opportunity to be the first to access Best Buy's Black Friday deals. They will also get special access to save on Apple products.



Best Buy has introduced 'Total Tech Support' membership where members get unlimited support for all the tech and appliances they purchased. They will also get exclusive prices and discounts on services like TV mounting, computer virus removal, appliance installation, and Geek Squad Protection.



Target too has unveiled its holiday plans by scaling its same-day services, including free shipping, free order pickup, same-day delivery with its Shipt platform, and Drive Up - a free service that enables guests to order in the Target app and have their items brought to their car.



This holiday season, Target will offer a curated assortment of only-at-Target brands, partnerships with brands like Disney for Disney store 'shop-in-shop' locations, and its 'Gifts under $15' gifting collection.



The retailer is also offering an expanded assortment of more than 10,000 new and exclusive toys.



