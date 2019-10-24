Oslo Børs has decided to delist Adevinta ASA series A shares as of October 24, 2019. Consequently, trading in the company's series A shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease. Short name: ADEAo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010843998 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 172300 ---------------------------- The last day of trading is today October 24, 2019. The trading in the company's Serie B shares on First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB will not cease. The trading will continue until further notice. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.