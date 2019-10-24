SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on identifying over $23 million in reduced spend opportunities for a US telecom company.

Engagement background

The company wanted to improve spend management and develop an enterprise-wide procurement strategy to ensure the availability of funds for future acquisitions. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to improve spend visibility to leverage spending power across different business units.

They also wanted to improve supplier satisfaction to gain the most value from purchases.

"Companies in the US telecom industry need to make better purchasing decisions to bolster current revenue sources and recognize opportunities arising from changing market conditions," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a company in the US telecom industry - better controlled procurement and managed spend in the wake of multiple acquisitions. The solution offered helped them to:

Identify over $23 million in reduced spend opportunities.

Transform the procurement process and minimize spend across all categories by 12%.

Outcome: SpendEdge's experts performed a detailed spend and category analysis to identify saving opportunities for the client. They gained in-depth insights to revise procedures and policies, key performance indicators (KPIs), and metrics to manage the spend. This helped the client to identify opportunities for savings in different spend categories. The solution offered included the soliciting of competitive RFPs, developing negotiation strategies, and selecting potential suppliers. This further enabled the client to assess the financial health of suppliers and appropriate cost structure.

