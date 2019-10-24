Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
24.10.2019 | 17:40
(59 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tone Kvåle, CFO, has today, 24 October 2019, purchased 5,000 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") at an average share price of NOK 19.96 per share. Following this transaction, Tone Kvåle holds 45,000 PSUs, 315,000 options and 191,275 shares in the Company including shares to related party.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insider,c2940783

Malene Brondberg
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Paternoster House, 65 St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AB, UK
+47-22-18-33-01
+44-7561-431-762
+47-22-58-00-07
http://www.nordicnanovector.com
mbrondberg@nordicnanovector.com


