Successful launches of the titles in H1 2019/20

Continued strong performance of the back-catalogue

Outlook for 2021/2022 confirmed

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC)(FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French publisher of video games, announced its unaudited revenue for the part of its fiscal year from April 1st to September 30th, 2019.

Second quarter and first semester revenue 2019-20

In millions of euros Q2 2019/20 Q2 2018/19 Var. H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 Var. Catalogue 22.5 4.4 +406% 50.1 24.5 +104% Back-catalogue 14.7 11.4 +30% 29.7 19.8 +50% Total revenue 37.2 15.8 +135% 79.8 44.3 +80%

Jurgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board of Focus Home Interactive, declared

"After the successful launch of World War Z and A Plague Tale in the first quarter, the Group's positive momentum continued in the second quarter, mainly driven by the successful release of GreedFall. This record performance demonstrates both our ability to leverage the know-how and talent of our teams with that of our partner studios and to maximise the monetization of opportunities. We will continue to work hard with the commitment of pursuing our growth journey."

John Bert, COO of Focus Home Interactive, added

"Focus Home Interactive's growth further accelerated in the second quarter compared to a record first quarter. We anticipated that 2019/20 would be a front-end loaded year and we are very satisfied with our performance during the first half of the year. Even if we do not expect such an exceptional growth rate in the second half of the year, these good results demonstrate our ability to change scale, hence the confirmation of our 2021/2022 revenue targets."

Excellent performance of both the catalogue and the back-catalogue in H1 2019-20

For the first six months of its 2019/20 fiscal year, Focus Home Interactive posted revenues of €79.8 million, an increase of 80% in comparison with the same period of last year. Digital sales accounted for 84% of total sales in the first half compared to 65% during the first half of 2018/19.

The strong performance in the first half of the year was driven by the digital distribution on consoles of World War Z and the successful launches of A Plague Tale: Innocence and GreedFall.

The first semester also benefited from the solid performance of the back-catalogue, driven by its well-known titles like Farming Simulator, Vampyr, Insurgency: Sandstorm, the Surge and MudRunner, confirming Focus Home Interactive's ability to build its success over time and gather communities of players around its games over the long term.

A strong Q2 driven by successful launches

In the second quarter of the 2019/20 fiscal year, Focus Home Interactive's revenues were reported at €37.2 million, an increase of 135% in comparison with the same period last year. This very high performance was driven by GreedFall, which showed a stunning start and beat expectations. The last week of the quarter was marked by the launch of The Surge 2, of which the sales will be boosted by the launch of additional content in the coming months. In terms or revenue split, digital and international sales represented most of the Group sales, in the same proportion, as for the same period in the 2018/19 financial year.

Advancing on the "Enhance, Evolve, Explore" strategic plan

Focus Home Interactive is committed to deliver on its EEE plan. During the last months of the year 2019, the Group will validate its strategy to expand on new platforms, with the anticipated launches of Farming Simulator, Vampyr and Call of Cthulhu on Nintendo Switch as well as Mudrunner on mobile platforms.

Meanwhile, the Group intends to release Snowrunner during the second half of the 2019/20 fiscal year, the sequel of the successful Mudrunner.

Confirmed outlook

Thanks to ambitious new projects signed with its existing partners and well-experienced new studios, the Group holds a unique and high-quality catalogue. In this context, the very strong start in the beginning of the fiscal year 2019/20 demonstrates Focus Home Interactive's ability to deliver high revenue growth and allows the Group to be confident in reaching its 2022 objectives. As such, Focus Home Interactive confirms its revenue guidance for the end of the 2021/2022 fiscal year: €150M €200M (at constant scope).

Upcoming events

Event Date 2019/20 1st semester results and 3rd quarter revenue Tuesday 21st January 2020 2019/20 4th quarter revenue Tuesday 21st April 2020 2019/20 Full Year results Thursday 25th June 2020

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, Call of Cthulhu and Farming Simulator, the Group generated revenues of €126 million in 2018/19, up 66% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

