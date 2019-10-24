Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market entry research for a retail company. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market research experts helped a European retailer to analyze the US retail market landscape and capitalize on profitable market opportunities. Also, this article discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client cost-effectively enter the US retail market and realize savings of over $2.2 million.

Today's competitive retail marketplace necessitates companies to constantly evaluate the market and expand their offerings. Also, there's immense pressure on retailers to improve profitability and customer experience while adapting to the fast-changing market demands. As such, companies are leveraging market intelligence solution to stay informed about the present as well as the long-term forecasts of the market and the competitive environment.

The business challenge: As the increasing preference for British fashion in the US opened up a multitude of opportunities for European retail brands, the client wanted to expand their operations to the United States. However, the client noted that even leading businesses failed in their attempt to enter a foreign market. The client, therefore, sought to explore untapped market opportunities, trends, and regional market developments in the US retail market. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market entry research.

By leveraging Infiniti's market entry research, they also wanted to understand the current business models in the US, identify smart packaging trends, and evaluate the right market entry mode to cost-effectively enter the US retail market.

Infiniti's market entry research comprised of:

A market size analysis to evaluate the US retail market size and growth rate for the next five years

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to gather comprehensive insights into the prevailing and potential market trends and growth opportunities

A marketing strategy engagement to analyze sales strategies that would be most effective

The business impact of the engagement for the retail firm:

Identified untapped market opportunities

Identified the right business partners such as financiers, distributors, suppliers, and marketing agencies

Developed a roadmap for success in the US retail market

Achieved savings of over $2.2 million

