Adevinta ASA (ADEA/ADEB) - Key information relating to the last day of trading in the class A shares and share issue with subscription rights

24 October 2019, Oslo

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of Adevinta ASA (the "Company") on 1 October 2019 regarding key information for the collapse of share classes (ADEA) and (ADEB) and the preferential share issue reserved for class A shareholders of the Company. Further, the general meeting has approved the share collapse and the board of directors has resolved to launch the rights issue and issue the subscription rights, ref. the stock exchange announcement made earlier today.

For the sake of good order, the key dates pertaining to the share collapse and rights issue as communicated in the announcement made on 1 October 2019 are repeated in the following:

Today, 24 October 2019 is the last day of trading for the class A shares (ADEA).

Upon registration of the share collapse in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's A shares will assume the same ISIN number as the Company's B Shares, ISIN NO0010844038,

All of the Company's shares will be listed as one share class of ordinary shares traded under the ticker "ADE".

Key dates of the share combination are:



Date on which the combination of share classes was announced: 1 October 2019

Exchange ratio: Each A share will be exchanged to one ordinary share

Extraordinary general meeting to resolve the share class combination: 24 October 2019

Last day of trading in the class A shares: 24 October 2019

Ex-date - first day of trading under the new ticker "ADE": 25 October 2019

Record Date: 28 October 2019

Completion of the combination of share classes by way of transfer of the former A shares to the ISIN of the B shares: 28 October 2019

Following the combination of the share classes, all of the Company's shares will be traded under ISIN number NO0010844038.

Key dates of the right to receive subscription rights in the share issue are:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the contemplated Rights Issue were announced: 1 October 2019

Extraordinary general meeting to grant the board with the authority to carry out the Rights Issue: 24 October 2019

Board resolution resolving the Rights Issue, including issuance of the subscription rights: 24 October 2019

Last day of trading including the right to subscription rights: 24 October 2019

Ex-date: 25 October 2019

Record Date: 28 October 2019

Issuance of subscription rights to participate in the Rights Issue: 29 October 2019

Delivery of subscription rights: 29 October 2019

Maximum number of new shares issued in the Rights Issue: 3,800,613

Subscription price: NOK 0.20

The subscription rights will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

