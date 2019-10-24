Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors as at 30 September for the third quarter of financial year 2019

-

Increase in EPRA earnings in the first nine months of 2019 to €2.17 per share (€2.12 for the first nine months of 2018), mainly the result of agreed leases on the one hand and more favourable than expected maintenance costs on the other.

Increase of the bandwidth of the expected gross dividend for 2019 to €2.85 - €2.90 per share.

Continued execution of the strategy with a clear focus on high-quality retail properties.

As at 30 September 2019, the real estate portfolio consists of high-quality inner city properties and retail parks.

Occupancy rate has increased more than 1% during the third quarter to 97% compared to 30 June 2019 (98% as at 31 December 2018).

Management focus in 2019 mainly on maintaining the high occupancy rate.

Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by €9.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly the result of a decrease in the estimated rental values.

Extension of the duration of the revolving credit facilities by 1 year to 2024 under the same conditions.

Limited debt ratio of 29% as at 30 September 2019.

