PRODWAYS: Prodways Group: New double-digit increase in sales in third quarter 2019 (+14.7 %)

(in € millions) Q3 20191 Q3 2018 Change (organic) 9M 2019[1] 9M 2018 Change (organic) Systems 10.0 8.9 +12.3 % (+12.3 %) 31.2 24.8 +25.7 % (+11.4 %) Products 6.1 5.1 +18.7 % (+4.2 %) 20.2 17.0 +19.4 % (+4.1 %) Structure & disposals (0.0) (0.0) n.s. (0.2) (0.3) n.s. Consolidated revenue 16.0 13.9 +14.7 % (+9.1 %) 51.3 41.5 +23.6 % (+9.2 %)

In the first nine months of 2019, Prodways Group's consolidated revenue amounted to €51.3 million, a sharp increase of 23.6 % compared to the first nine months of 2018. Revenue growth remained strong in third quarter 2019, up 14.7 % to €16 million, against €13.9 million in third quarter 2018. This largely organic growth (+9.1 %) is strengthened by a favorable scope effect due to the consolidation of Surdifuse-L'Embout Français since January 2019.

During third quarter 2019, the Systems division - comprising 3D software, 3D printers and related materials and services - generated revenue of €10 million, an increase of 12.3 % compared to third quarter 2018 remaining buoyant across all businesses.

The Products division - comprising medical applications and the design and manufacture of parts on demand - recorded revenue of €6.1 million in third quarter 2019, up 18.7 % (4.2 % at comparable scope, excluding Surdifuse-L'Embout Français). The division is benefiting from the remarkable performance of on demand parts production. The contribution of €0.8 million from the audiologist Surdifuse-L'Embout Français, acquired in first quarter 2019, provided a further boost to the division.

2019 Outlook

Prodways Group has been working for several years on 3D printing industrialization projects in various sectors of activity. These projects use a large number of machines dedicated to production applications consuming several tonnes of material.

The Group is seeing a positive trend in some markets and significant progress has been made on several projects in recent months. The Group expects a first order intake of this type in the next six months.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2018 revenue of €61 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

[1] Unaudited figures

