TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel increases its presence in its Nanterre business park with the acquisition from UNOFI of an office building with 1,360 sq. m of floor space

"This property transaction underlines the position of our Nanterre-Seine Eiffel business park, on the outskirts of La Défense, Europe's leading business district, and illustrates our strategy to increase our presence in Greater Paris". Thomas Georgeon, Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a key player in office real estate in Greater Paris and in other regions of France with high potential, has announced that it has acquired a mixed uses and offices building from UNOFI with 1,360 sq. m of floor space. The property transaction means Société de la Tour Eiffel has extended the scope of its holdings within the Parc Eiffel Nanterre-Seine business park which now totals

74,200 sq. m of office space in 21 buildings.

The Parc Eiffel Nanterre-Seine: a strategic location by the La Défense business hub

Located in the commune of Nanterre, known for its economic attractiveness, the Parc Eiffel Nanterre-Seine benefits from the drive of the business hub and its strategic positioning. Its ease of access next to the A86 motorway, close to public transport services and the T2 tramway to the La Défense hub 10 minutes away, are all genuine assets.

Acquired at the end of 2016, the Parc Eiffel Nanterre-Seine provides a delightful working environment, in particular thanks the presence of green spaces, relaxation area, car park and service infrastructure (nursery, fitness centre, catering services, hotel, fitness trail, etc.). The business park has attracted a number of well-known companies such as Daikin, Leica Geosystems, Schindler, Volvo, Vinci Group, to name a few.

Characteristics of the "Nautile" building

A recent office building of good standing, the Nautile has 1,360 sq. m of floor space. With 4 floors plus a basement, it has 32 parking spaces (17 in the basement and 15 outside) with access to all the services of the Parc Eiffel Nanterre-Seine.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on Euronext Paris, the company pursues a strategy focused on the ownership and the development of quality offices capable of attracting a wide range of quality tenants. As at 30 June 2019, the company's portfolio stood at 1.804bn Euros for some 800,000 sq. m of assets, mainly located in Greater Paris.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France

www.societetoureiffel.com

