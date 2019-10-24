Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 ISIN: FR0013006558 Ticker-Symbol: 19R 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
17:20 Uhr
1,146 Euro
+0,010
+0,88 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,154
1,174
18:07
2,325
2,355
28.12.18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOWROOMPRIVE1,146+0,88 %