The global cenospheres market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005714/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cenospheres market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for cenospheres from various industries will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Industries like construction, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas use cenospheres. Moreover, cenospheres are used as fillers in various automotive applications such as clutch facings, tires, friction linings, dashboard, and brake linings. In the oil and gas sector, they are used as filler lubricants in oil drilling activities under high stress and heat conditions. In the pharmaceutical industry, cenospheres, when coated with drugs, can be injected into a patient's bloodstream to treat an infected area and heal wounds faster. Cenospheres also have painting and coating applications as they provide additional qualities such as controlling of infrared radiations when used in coatings. Therefore, the growth of these end-user industries will propel the demand for cenospheres during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31120

As per Technavio, technological developments in the coating industry, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cenospheres Market: Technological Developments in Coating Industry

Technological developments in the coating industry will be one of the critical trends in the global cenospheres market. The most significant developments in terms of technology can be witnessed in paints. These technological developments have led to the emergence of coatings and paints with superior benefits such as the killing of pathogens that harm the coated surfaces and reducing of odor. The industry offers several types of coatings and paintings such as microbicidal, antibacterial, and antimicrobial. Vendors in the coating industry are also developing products with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or no VOC formulations. Low-VOC coatings with new resin technologies, including water-based acrylic coatings, are widely being used globally. As cenospheres are used as fillers in paints and coatings, the growth in the coatings and paints market will increase the consumption of cenospheres.

"Apart from technological developments in the coating industry, the high adoption of coal-fired power generation and the rise in urbanization are some other major factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Cenospheres Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cenospheres market by type (gray cenospheres and white cenospheres) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the high production and consumption of coal and presence of major end-user industries in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005714/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com