Invitation

Landis+Gyr H1 FY 2019 results conference call: NEW TIME

Dear Madam or Sir,

To avoid an overlap with another listed Swiss company, Landis+Gyr will move its H1 FY 2019 results conference call by one hour to 10:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Dial-in details remain unchanged. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to one of the following numbers. An operator will then assist you.

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The conference call audio file will also be made available on the company's website www.landisgyr.com/investors for replay purposes approximately one hour after the live call.

Kind regards,

Landis+Gyr Group AG