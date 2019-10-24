Invitation
Landis+Gyr H1 FY 2019 results conference call: NEW TIME
Dear Madam or Sir,
To avoid an overlap with another listed Swiss company, Landis+Gyr will move its H1 FY 2019 results conference call by one hour to 10:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Dial-in details remain unchanged. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to one of the following numbers. An operator will then assist you.
Switzerland / Europe:
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom:
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States:
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13
The conference call audio file will also be made available on the company's website www.landisgyr.com/investors for replay purposes approximately one hour after the live call.
Kind regards,
Landis+Gyr Group AG