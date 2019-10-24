Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019
WKN: 867475 ISIN: FR0000125486 Ticker-Symbol: SQU 
Xetra
24.10.19
17:35 Uhr
98,30 Euro
+1,60
+1,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,86
98,50
19:31
97,74
98,56
19:29
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VINCI SA98,30+1,65 %