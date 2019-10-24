

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported nine-months revenues of 34.86 billion euros, up 10.9% on 31.44 billion euros last year.



Concession revenues grew 15.6% to 6.49 billion euros, while contracting revenues gained 9.8% to 28.07 billion euros. Vinci Immobilier revenues surged 32% to 811 million euros.



In France, which represents 55% of the total revenues, revenue were 19.3 billion euros, up 6.8%, reflecting ongoing good momentum in the contracting businesses. Outside France, revenues was 15.6 billion euros, up 16.3%.



Third-quarter revenues were 13.1 billion euros, up 12.4% from and up 6.3% like-for-like.



