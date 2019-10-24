Regulatory News:

Orano, together with partner EWN (Entsorgungswerk für Nuklearanlagen GmbH), has been awarded two contracts by German utility RWE to carry out strategic dismantling operations for the Mülheim-Kärlich and Biblis nuclear power plants, located in the West of Germany.

The maturity of the proposals in terms of safety, economic efficiency and project management model presented by Orano and EWN, convinced RWE to award the two partners an overall site contract for Mülheim-Kärlich and in addition a contract for two lots for the twin units at the Biblis NPP.

The agreements cover segmentation and packaging of the heart of the Mülheim-Kärlich nuclear plant, the RPV reactor pressure vessel, as well as critical equipment such as the RPV-head and the RPV-internals. The scope at the Biblis site covers the RPV-internals of unit A and B.

The operations will be conducted from 2020 to 2022 at the Mülheim-Kärlich site and from 2021 to 2023 on the Biblis twin units. The work will be performed mainly underwater, using proven remote-operated technology.

The segmentation of the internals on both sites will be carried out by Orano's German subsidiary, Orano GmbH, which holds longstanding know-how in dismantling the nuclear systems in power and research reactors throughout the world. The Mülheim-Kärlich RPV will be cut and packed by EWN.

These contracts are a continuation of the successful cooperation established between the two companies, Orano and EWN, having already been awarded several contracts by European utilities for segmentation and packing of reactor internals from nuclear power plants over the last two years, including for Germany the Philippsburg 2, Neckarwestheim II and Brunsbüttel power plants, with an option on the Krümmel nuclear facility.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Orano's Dismantling and Services activities, declared: "This new success further reinforces Orano's global leadership position in the dismantling of the components of reactors. Together with our long-term partner EWN, we hold a mature, safe and economic solution based on the proven skills of our teams working in the field. Thanks to our unique experience, Orano is a leading player in providing worldwide support to utilities for their dismantling and decommissioning operations."

About Orano DS

Part of the Orano Group, the leading nuclear fuel cycle supplier, Orano DS is the entity specialized in the fields of cleanup and dismantling, waste management and services to nuclear operators (industrial logistics, specialized maintenance and radiological safety).

With decades-long experience comprising a unique portfolio of industrial references, the Orano DS offering is grounded in proven human and technological know-how. Every day, the 4,000 employees of Orano DS work side by side with their customers, the nuclear operators and their partners, bringing them all the know-how and added value they require and working to the most stringent quality standards, delivering on cost and on time.

