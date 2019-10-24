Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
WKN: 851223 ISIN: FR0000121485 Ticker-Symbol: PPX 
Tradegate
24.10.19
19:17 Uhr
500,00 Euro
+19,70
+4,10 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
500,00
501,90
19:18
500,00
501,90
19:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
