

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK), Thursday reported third-quarter sales of 3.88 billion euros, up 14.2% from 3.40 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, sales were up 11.6 percent.



Among brands, Gucci sales climbed 13.3 percent to 2.37 billion euros, Yves Saint Laurent rose 13.3 percent to 506.5 million euros, Bottega Veneta gained 9.8 percent to 284.3 million euros, and other brands rose 18.6 percent to 612.3 million euros.



'We achieved another strong quarter, and all our segments contributed to our solid top-line gain. Our progress, on top of considerable expansion in the past two years, is healthy and well balanced across all Houses. We are consolidating our growth trajectory, and carrying out continuous, targeted operating investments. We live in an increasingly complex world, but we are fully confident in our capacity to deliver sustained performances over time,' said CEO François-Henri Pinault.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX