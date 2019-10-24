

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Longwood, Florida-based Shivam Distributors has announced a voluntary recall of Parivar brand dry dates as they contain high sulfite content.



Sulfite is used as preservative, but higher content could cause adverse health consequences with symptoms such as itchiness, upset stomach, headache, stiffness, diarrhea, cough, nausea and weakness.



The recalled dry dates were distributed in Florida through retail grocery stores from May 2019 to October 2019.



The product comes packed in a 7 ounce and 14 ounce, printed plastic bag marked 'Parivar' brand with batch # 125/BIBT and UPC # 879111001844 for 7 ounce package and UPC # 879111001226 for 14 ounce package.



No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.



