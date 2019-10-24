Technavio has been monitoring the global smart speaker market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 14.35 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005725/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart speaker market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 123-page research report with TOC on "Smart Speaker Market Analysis Report by End-User (residential users and commercial users), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the growing necessity of smart speakers in households. In addition, the increasing popularity of voice commerce is anticipated to further boost the growth of the smart speaker market.

The increasing necessity of smart speakers will be one of the major drivers in the global smart speakers market. The increasing number of home renovation projects, the growing use of digital streaming platforms, and easy integration of smart speakers with other smart home devices, will propel their popularity in households. Moreover, smart speakers are designed to serve as a hub to connect various digital streaming platforms with the TV and other devices. Thus, the increasing spend on renovation projects for the installation of smart home devices will boost the demand for smart speakers over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Smart Speaker Market Companies:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Google and other bets. The products offered by the company smart speaker segment are Google Home Mini, Google Home, and Google Home Max.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates businesses in North America and under international segments. The company's key offering in smart speaker segment includes Amazon Echo.

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely home appliance air solution (H&A), home entertainment (HE), mobile communications (MC), vehicle components (VC), business-to-business (B2B), LG Innotek Co, Ltd. and its subsidiaries and other segments. The product offered by the company under smart speaker segment is LG smart speaker.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. operates its business under five segments, which include Consumer Electronics (CE), Information Technology Mobile Communication (IM), Device Solutions (DS), Harman, and others. Harman, which is the subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., offers a range of smart speakers.

Sony Corp.

Sony Corp. business includes segments: game network services, music, pictures, home entertainment sound, imaging products solutions, mobile communications, semiconductors, and financial services, and all other. The company's key offerings in the smart speaker segment include S50G Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker and XB501G EXTRA BASS Google Assistant built-in BLUETOOTH Speaker.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Speaker End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Residential users

Commercial users

Smart Speaker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005725/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com